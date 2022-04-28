4 charged with various felony charges in Hattiesburg following search warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people were arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday on various felony charges.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, members of their Special Operations Division and the 12 NET Metro team conducted a search warrant in the 200 block of North 40th Avenue.

Below are the individuals who were arrested and their charges:

David Lott, 46, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of child endangerment.

Jacob Lott, 18, of Hattiesburg, was charged with sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Minnie Allen, 50, of Petal, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of child endangerment.

Daysha Lott, 21, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

HPD says the suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.