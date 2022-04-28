Win Stuff
4 charged with various felony charges in Hattiesburg following search warrant

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people were arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday on various felony charges.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, members of their Special Operations Division and the 12 NET Metro team conducted a search warrant in the 200 block of North 40th Avenue.

Below are the individuals who were arrested and their charges:

  • David Lott, 46, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of child endangerment.
  • Jacob Lott, 18, of Hattiesburg, was charged with sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
  • Minnie Allen, 50, of Petal, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of child endangerment.
  • Daysha Lott, 21, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

HPD says the suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

