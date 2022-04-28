2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two deaths in two separate wrecks have been reported this week in Covington County.

According to Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila, a four-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Collins on Wednesday afternoon on Magee Road. DaQuila also said a woman, believed to be from Smith County, died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Mount Olive on U.S. Highway 49.

DaQuila said the toddler was riding in a 2016 Kia Optima traveling south on Magee Road when a 2015 Nissan Altima heading north crossed into its lane and struck the vehicle.

The coroner said the call came in around 2:50 p.m.

The Collins Fire Department, Covington County Sheriff’s Office and Collins Hospital Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

DaQuila said the toddler, who was identified as Jaxon Goudy, of Covington County, was reportedly riding in the front seat on the passenger side of the vehicle unrestrained. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Kia, who was reportedly the toddler’s brother, and the two people inside the Nissan, who were both reportedly from Wayne County, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

DaQuila said the family of the toddler said that Jaxon’s funeral services will be held at the Reeves Funeral Home in Mount Olive. The dates and times are not known at this time.

The coroner said the crash was under the jurisdiction of the CCSO.

On Tuesday, first responders reported to a two-vehicle crash in Mout Olive around 1 p.m.

According to DaQuila, a woman, who was identified as Cheryl J. Sullivan, hit another car at the intersection of Old Highway 49 to US Highway 49.

The coroner said Sullivan reportedly pulled out from Old Highway 49 in a Honda Accord, year not determined, in front of a Kia Rio, year not determined, that was traveling north on U.S. Highway 49.

Mount Olive Fire Department first responders, Mount Olive Police Department and the CCSO responded to the scene. The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Troop J also arrived on the scene to assist with traffic, according to the coroner.

DaQuila said Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Rio, a woman who reportedly had a Jones County license plate, was taken via helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. Her name and age were not recorded.

Her condition is not known at this time.

Funeral arrangements for Sullivan are also not known at this time.

DaQuila said the crash was under the jurisdiction of the Mout Olive Police Department.

This story may be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.