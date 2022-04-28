Win Stuff
04/28 Ryan’s “Clear & Dry” Thursday Morning Forecast

Still nice and sunny today, but it won’t hold on too much longer.
04/28 Ryan's "Clear & Dry" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another perfectly fine spring day lies ahead! We’ll see a few small changes, most notably in the temperature and cloud cover, but all in all a similar day to yesterday. In terms of temperature we’ll see an increase of around 5 degrees, climbing above “average” into the mid 80s in the Hattiesburg area. That’ll be hot, but not too hot, and not very humid either. Clouds will begin to drift our way, but will still be quite thin today and most of tomorrow as well. That’s where things start to change noticeably though as southerly winds expected to begin late today continue to pile up warmer, more humid air. That’ll lead to more clouds than sun by the weekend, and “conditionally disturbed” weather into next week. That means skies will remain “partly cloudy” at the clearest, and with at least a 20% chance of rain every day. That’s not to say I’m expecting a lot of rain...I’m not...but we will have a chance every afternoon due to heating and/or short-wave features. A front is poised to move through by Friday, but even then it doesn’t appear it’ll penetrate far enough to bring significantly cooler or drier air.

