Stone County food giveaway offers a helping hand to all in need

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday in Stone County, volunteers handed out enough meals to feed more than 350 people.

On the fourth Tuesday of every month, New Beginning Ministries organizes a food giveaway at the Stone County Fairgrounds. Anyone in need is invited to take advantage of the food giveaway.

“The data and stats show we have a lot of grandparents and elderly people that just don’t have the income to make the groceries they need. We are thankful that we can help and meet some of the needs,” said Pamela Fairley Nunn with New Beginning Ministries.

Workers from the Stone County Library also chipped in to help package and hand out the boxes of food.

“We have some volunteers associated with the library that come and help every time. They’re hard workers, they’re dedicated to help out with a needy cause,” said Sally Parker with the Stone County Library. “To be able to contribute and meet the needs of the community is great for us. We’re not just here to service for books and technology. We’re here to be a part of the community.”

Again, the food giveaway takes place on the fourth Tuesday of each month. The next one is scheduled for May 24th.

