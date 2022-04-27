“She was attractive, and I liked talking to her:” New details emerge in case of man charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New and disturbing details are emerging in the case of a man charged with enticing a child for sexual purposes.

Fifty-seven-year-old Daniel Jenkins remains behind bars Tuesday after being charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes.

Jenkins is accused of sending several sexual messages to a girl he believed to be nine years old.

Behind the screen, it was an organization called Predator Poachers.

Predator Poachers sets up decoy online profiles pretending to be young girls and boys.

“They don’t approach individuals, they just have these accounts and as individuals like Mr. Jenkins commented or friend requested and then started messaging them,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. J.D. Carter, the lead investigator on the case. “But, yes, it was a fake account.”

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jenkins began messaging the profile in December.

Then, a few weeks ago, the organization says Jenkins tried to arrange a meeting with the girl in person.

“Looking at the messages, he wanted this girl to come over to his house, he gave what street he lived on, and he just was talking about all of these sex acts that he wanted to do on her...,” Rosen said.

That’s when Rosen showed up at his door... capturing shocking details.

“What made it like escalate do you think? Just the fact that she was cute, she thought you were cute or?” asked Rosan to Jenkins on video.

“The fact that she wanted to meet, you know, and I was like... I was kind of skeptical at first and then I was like... alright, you know, it just kind of escalated from there and just, you know, she was attractive, and I liked talking to her and that kind of thing,” Jenkins replied to Rosan.

Predator Poachers captured Jenkins’s admission to sending sexually explicit messages to someone who he believed to be a young girl on camera.

They then notified authorities. JCSD deputies showed up later, taking Jenkins into custody.

“He admitted this freely in front of us under no threat of police, no threat of anything,” Rosen said. “He admitted this freely to us, and then when I think that we heard enough for him to satisfy the element of child solicitation, I had one of my friends go ahead and call the police and they did such a great job really, they just got him in a second. Quickest arrest I’ve ever seen on one of these.”

This case now moves to the district attorney’s office.

JCSD says another investigation in a different county involving Jenkins and his alleged sexual involvement with another young girl may open.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is urging any potential unreported victims of Jenkins to call the department at 601-425-3147.

