Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The event gives people a chance to get rid of old or unused prescription medications.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration are partnering once again to give people a chance to get rid of old or unused prescription medications.

It’s the 16th time LPD has taken part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“That’s eight full years, at this point, that we’ve participated with this,” said Chief Tommy Cox. “Last time, we took in more than 300 pounds of unwanted prescription medication.”

“All tolled, we’re over 2,400 pounds.  It just helps keep the pills out of the hands of people who might tend to abuse them or children who might get them by accident. And it also keeps it out of the landfill.”

Only prescription drug medication will be taken. Needles will not be accepted.

“All they have to do is come in the front lobby of the Laurel Police Department this Saturday,” said Cox.

“It’s anonymous. If you don’t want to talk to us, if you want to drop in the box and go, no questions asked whatsoever.”

Cox said, however, that they see a lot of repeat customers each year.

The hours for the drug take-back are from 10 a.m. until  2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Petal and Columbia police departments are also participating in the national drug take-back day, which happens twice a year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jenkins, 57, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits...
Laurel man arrested on child enticement charge in Jones County
At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz
Brewer, 35, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with...
Hub City man arrested for various drug, firearm charges in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Scott McRaney was appointed as the new District One school board member for Covington County...
New Covington County School Board member appointed
New Covington County School Board member appointed
New School Board Member appointed
Petal holds second town hall meeting
Town Hall meeting held to discuss 3% tax raise
The Board of Supervisors, along with help from the Pat Harrison Waterway District, applied for...
Jones County Board of Supervisors receive update on flood control efforts