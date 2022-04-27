Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration are partnering once again to give people a chance to get rid of old or unused prescription medications.

It’s the 16th time LPD has taken part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“That’s eight full years, at this point, that we’ve participated with this,” said Chief Tommy Cox. “Last time, we took in more than 300 pounds of unwanted prescription medication.”

“All tolled, we’re over 2,400 pounds. It just helps keep the pills out of the hands of people who might tend to abuse them or children who might get them by accident. And it also keeps it out of the landfill.”

Only prescription drug medication will be taken. Needles will not be accepted.

“All they have to do is come in the front lobby of the Laurel Police Department this Saturday,” said Cox.

“It’s anonymous. If you don’t want to talk to us, if you want to drop in the box and go, no questions asked whatsoever.”

Cox said, however, that they see a lot of repeat customers each year.

The hours for the drug take-back are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Petal and Columbia police departments are also participating in the national drug take-back day, which happens twice a year.

