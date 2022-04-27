R3SM to host ‘Family & Friends Volunteer Day’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you and your family are looking for a way to volunteer in the Pine Belt, Recover Rebuild Restore Southeast Mississippi is hosting an event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the volunteer house, located at 301 Buschman Street in Hattiesburg.

With April designated as National Volunteer Month, the volunteer organization is having its ‘Family and Friends’ Volunteer’ event Saturday, April 30.

R3SM Executive Director Mavis A. Creagh says this is a great opportunity for people of all ages to take part in serving the community.

“Volunteers, I like to say, are our bread and butter, the foundation,” said Creagh. “Without them, we would not be able to sustain the work that we do. But, for the event, they will be working on our wonderful volunteer house, they will be painting, maybe replacing some wood. I know we have some porches that need dear assistance.”

“We just want to get the community out to learn more about what we have going on but to also see how the building can be utilized going forward.”

For those who want to attend the volunteer event, you can visit the R3SM Facebook to sign up.

