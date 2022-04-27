Purvis man sentenced to life in prison

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 42-year-old Purvis man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after being found guilty earlier this month on four felony counts, including first-degree murder.

Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell said in addition to the mandatory life sentence, Norman Andrew Whiddon received another 55 years, combined, on the other three felony counts, including

30 years in prison for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

20 years in prison for aggravated assault

Five years in prison for felony-eluding of law enforcement.

All sentences were to be served concurrently.

Whiddon was found guilty April 14 by a Lamar County jury on charges stemming from a 2019 incident.

“We are pleased with the outcome in this case,” Kittrell said. “By statute, first-degree murder carries only one sentence option, and that is life.

“Whiddon went on a meth-fueled rampage the night this happened, killing Jamie Herrin, shooting and seriously injuring April Robb, leading law enforcement officers on a high speed pursuit through Purvis and, ultimately, crashing into Purvis Police Officer Rob England, who also suffered serious bodily injury.”

