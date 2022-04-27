Petal HS ranked tops in Pine Belt, 3rd in Mississippi

Petal School District Communications

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School not only earned the highest ranking among Hattiesburg-area high schools, it was tabbed third in the state.

U.S. News and World Report’s “2022 Best High Schools” were based on performance on state tests, graduation rate and how well the school prepares students for college.

The school was ranked among the top 40 percent nationally.

“I am so proud of our great faculty, staff and students,” said Matt Dillon, Petal School District superintendent of schools. “They work hard to make the most of every educational opportunity, and their hard work continues to pay off.”

The 2022 edition of “Best High Schools” includes a numerical ranking of nearly 18,000 public high schools nationwide, as well as detailed school-specific information on enrollment, graduation rates, student body demographics, location, school type and results of state assessments.

The examination also looks at Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests.

