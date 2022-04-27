Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Petal HS ranked tops in Pine Belt, 3rd in Mississippi

Petal High School was named best in the Pine Belt and third in the state, according to the...
Petal High School was named best in the Pine Belt and third in the state, according to the criteria used by U.S. News and World Report.(Petal School District)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Petal School District Communications

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School not only earned the highest ranking among Hattiesburg-area high schools, it was tabbed third in the state.

U.S. News and World Report’s “2022 Best High Schools” were based on performance on state tests, graduation rate and how well the school prepares students for college.

The school was ranked among the top 40 percent nationally.

“I am so proud of our great faculty, staff and students,” said Matt Dillon, Petal School District superintendent of schools. “They work hard to make the most of every educational opportunity, and their hard work continues to pay off.”

The 2022 edition of “Best High Schools” includes a numerical ranking of nearly 18,000 public high schools nationwide, as well as detailed school-specific information on enrollment, graduation rates, student body demographics, location, school type and results of state assessments.

The examination also looks at Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Frisbie, 42, of Hattiesburg, was brought to Lamar County...
Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
Patricia Corley
Hattiesburg woman found safe
She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black tank top, a brown jacket, and sandals.
Missing teen reported in Forrest County

Latest News

Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg
Photo, R to L: Rachel Johnson and Robert “Kyle” Hatley
Jefferson Davis Co. fugitive arrested in Panola Co.
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County
Shoes for school collecting donations
Shoes for school collecting donations for the upcoming school year
National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is April 24-30, 2022.
Laurel proclamation for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week