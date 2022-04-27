Win Stuff
Petal holds second town hall meeting

Petal residents had a chance to voice their opinions on different topics Tuesday evening.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal residents had a chance to voice their opinions on different topics Tuesday evening.

It all happened during the City of Petal’s second town hall meeting.

Mayor Tony Ducker says part of his campaign included being accessible to voters, and that’s why he is holding these meetings.

Several Petal residents commented on things they’d like to see in the Friendly City.

“What’s exciting is the 3% money (taxes) that we were talking about,” Ducker said. “There’s some things that we would like to see.

“We would like to see soccer fields. We would like to see a splash pad, drainage improvements; those are some things that are kind of easy off the top of our head. But, we’ve heard stuff like pickleball, extensions of walking tracks: some of those kinds of things that are something that we haven’t really thought about.”

The town hall meeting took place at the Petal Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

