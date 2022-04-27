Pearl River sweeps Southwest Mississippi

Pearl River Community College Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The No. 2 Pearl River baseball team moved one step closer to clinching the MACCC title Tuesday after sweeping Southwest on sophomore night. The Wildcats took game one 9-5 before run-ruling the Bears 14-3 in game two.

PRCC’s magic number is now down to one and the Wildcats can clinch the MACCC title with a win on Friday against Northeast.

“They did a really good job of barreling balls up,” Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. “A lot of credit to them. The big thing was that I didn’t see the run total keep going up. I knew we had a chance if we could get going. Thankfully our guys picked up the slack and that momentum carried over into game two.”

NEXT UP

Pearl River returns to action Friday in its regular season finale against Northeast. The doubleheader is set to get underway at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed at NEMCCTV.com.

