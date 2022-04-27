New Covington County School Board member appointed

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School Board has a new member.

Tuesday night, the school board appointed Scott McRaney, 41, to fill the unexpired term of former district one school board member and board president Lynn Smith.

Smith resigned one month ago.

McRaney will serve until a scheduled election in November.

He says he hasn’t decided whether he’ll run for the position in the fall.

“I currently have children and family in the school district, and I’m also involved with their schools and very involved with them, and I just want to do what’s best overall for our children and for the education of children,” McRaney said. “And, the next priority is for the employees, to make sure our employees have what they need, make sure our employees are paid what they need.”

Meanwhile, the school board Tuesday also voted to hire Impact Education Group of Hattiesburg, which will help it develop a new strategic plan for the school district.

