Moselle VFD appoints new fire chief

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a new fire chief in Moselle!

The community’s volunteer fire department recently named a new chief after their former chief retired.

Even though James Shows has been working with the Moselle Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years, he’s been fighting fires for longer than that.

“I’ve actually been in the fire service, volunteer fire service for 19 years,” said Shows. “I was with Southwest Covington for nine years, and then I’ve been with Moselle for 10 years.”

The department recently named him the new fire chief after former chief, Howard James, retired.

“I was already the assistant chief,” said Shows. “So, the department decided to just… I should be chief. When you’ve got good people behind you and get the community behind you, it’s no big deal.”

The new role comes with more responsibility and work, yet everything that shows does is just voluntary; he does not get paid.

“No, it doesn’t pay the bills, but the gratitude that you see when you make a difference is worth more than any dollar amount there is,” Shows said.

He says he is very proud to be the new chief, as it shows how much the department believes in his leadership.

“You know that they trusted me enough to put me in a position, but I’m not there for a title,” said Shows. “I’m there for my community, for the county. You know, I enjoy what I do.”

If you’d like to join the volunteer fire department in your community, contact your county’s emergency management director.

