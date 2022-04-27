Missing teen reported in Forrest County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office need your help locating a missing teen.

According to the FCSO, Piper McNeil, 15, was last seen on Friday on US Highway 11 in Petal.

The sheriff’s office said she was wearing ripped blue jeans, a black tank top, a brown jacket and sandals. She is about 5′ 9″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact the FCSO at 601-544-7800.

