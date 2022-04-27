Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Missing JSU student Kamilah Fipps found safe in Richmond, Virginia

(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Missing Jackson State University student Kamilah Fipps has been discovered safe in Richmond, Virginia.

According to a press release from JSU on Wednesday afternoon, the senior was found safe as of 1:45 p.m. She has been reunited with her mother and family.

JSU Police Chief Herman Horton extended his thanks to the Richmond Police Department and Detective Clarence Key “for his diligence during this investigation.”

“The Silver Alert for Ms. Fipps will be canceled. Special thanks to all media across the country who helped share the missing person announcement,” the statement concluded.

Fipps had been missing since last Tuesday and, according to her family, suffered from a medical condition that impaired her judgement.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Frisbie, 42, of Hattiesburg, was brought to Lamar County...
Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
Patricia Corley
Hattiesburg woman found safe
She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black tank top, a brown jacket, and sandals.
Missing teen reported in Forrest County

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 4/28
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 4/28
Kendra Shaffer was implicated in the taking of the downtown Ocean Springs iconic rooster named...
JCSD employee terminated following Ocean Springs incident involving iconic rooster, Carl Jr.
Maye, 27, of Hattiesburg, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to the...
Hub City man arrested for auto burglary in ongoing investigation
.
Petal High School ranked high
.
Thefts in Covington County