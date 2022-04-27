Missing JSU student Kamilah Fipps found safe in Richmond, Virginia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Missing Jackson State University student Kamilah Fipps has been discovered safe in Richmond, Virginia.

According to a press release from JSU on Wednesday afternoon, the senior was found safe as of 1:45 p.m. She has been reunited with her mother and family.

JSU Police Chief Herman Horton extended his thanks to the Richmond Police Department and Detective Clarence Key “for his diligence during this investigation.”

“The Silver Alert for Ms. Fipps will be canceled. Special thanks to all media across the country who helped share the missing person announcement,” the statement concluded.

Fipps had been missing since last Tuesday and, according to her family, suffered from a medical condition that impaired her judgement.

