MHP: fatal crash reported in Jefferson Davis Co.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Mississippi Highway 13 in Jefferson Davis County on Sunday.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Mississippi Highway 13 in Jefferson Davis County on Sunday.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A Mount Olive man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Mississippi Highway 13 in Jefferson Davis County at approximately 6 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2011 Toyota CBS driven by a 58-year-old resident from Prentiss, was traveling north on Highway 13 when the vehicle left the roadway, collided with a culvert, and began to overturn.

MHP said the front-seat passenger, 66-year-old James D. Sands Sr. of Mount Olive, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

