Jones County Board of Supervisors receive update on flood control efforts

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors held a special called meeting on Tuesday to hear updates on flood control efforts for the county.

Flooding has always been an issue for decades, but in the past several years, the problem has only gotten worse.

The Board of Supervisors, along with help from the Pat Harrison Waterway District, applied for federally funded programs, which were specifically designed to assist with flooding issues.

Jeff Ballweber is Director of Special Projects for Pickering Engineering and Design and also represents the Pat Harrison Waterway District with the board.

According to Ballweber, Jones County is at the top of the list with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a couple of programs, but as of now, there’s been no movement in the process.

If approved, there would still be a need for public input in the matter.

“This will be a locally-led effort,” said Ballweber. “The supervisors (and) the mayor will all be involved in working with the Corps of Engineers and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to identify priorities.”

“It will not be the Corps of Engineers coming in here and saying, here’s where we want to work. We’ll have public meetings before any kind of work plan is signed.”

One such program is with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Section 205 of the 1948 Flood Control Act authorizes the Corps of Engineers to study, design and construct small flood control projects in partnership with non-Federal government agencies, such as cities, counties, special authorities or units of state government.

NRCS projects are planned and designed under this authority to provide the same complete flood control project that would be provided under specific congressional authorizations.

The Pat Harrison Waterway District is a Mississippi State Agency that provides camping, cabins and recreational facilities in Mississippi and is responsible for managing the rivers and their tributaries along the Pascagoula River Basin in Southeastern and East-Central Mississippi.

