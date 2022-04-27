Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.(MSEMA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents in Claiborne County and beyond described hearing a loud boom Wednesday morning.

“Citizens of Claiborne County, local officials are aware of the loud sound that was heard throughout the county,” their sheriff’s department posted on Facebook, saying that the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved.

Hours later it was confirmed that the loud boom was, in fact, a meteor.

Malary White with MSEMA said NASA had received roughly 40 calls from residents in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

The space object moved at a speed of 55,000 mph and broke into pieces as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere. It disintegrated about 30 miles above a swampy area north of Minorca, Louisiana.

The fragmentation of the meteor generated the energy equivalent to 3 tons of TNT, which created shock waves that hit the ground.

This was the cause of the loud booms and vibrations felt by those back on Earth. At its peak, the fireball was over ten times brighter than the full moon.

MSEMA says that the fireball caused no injuries or property damage and that it ran parallel to the Mississippi River.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Frisbie, 42, of Hattiesburg, was brought to Lamar County...
Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
Patricia Corley
Hattiesburg woman found safe
She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black tank top, a brown jacket, and sandals.
Missing teen reported in Forrest County

Latest News

Photo: Janice Jackson, 44, and Garrick White, 46.
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Hattiesburg
Photo, R to L: Rachel Johnson and Robert “Kyle” Hatley
Jefferson Davis Co. fugitive arrested in Panola Co.
A man was found dead in the Leaf River.
Body found in Leaf River in Perry County
Shoes for school collecting donations
Shoes for school collecting donations for the upcoming school year
National Crime Victim’s Rights Week is April 24-30, 2022.
Laurel proclamation for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week