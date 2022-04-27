Hattiesburg woman found safe

UPDATE: Patricia Corley, 51, has been located and is safe, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg were asking for the public’s help in locating Corley earlier on Wednesday.

According to the HPD, she was reported missing after walking out of Forrest General Hospital on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.