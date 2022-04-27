Win Stuff
Hattiesburg woman found safe

Patricia Corley
Patricia Corley(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
UPDATE: Patricia Corley, 51, has been located and is safe, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg were asking for the public’s help in locating Corley earlier on Wednesday.

According to the HPD, she was reported missing after walking out of Forrest General Hospital on Tuesday.

