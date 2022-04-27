Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested over the weekend after a fatal hit-and-run took place in Lamar County.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an incident at 2:44 a.m. Saturday, April 23, on the 3000 block of Oak Grove Road.

According to the LCSO, three people were out walking when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck struck and killed one person before fleeing the scene.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the victim as 33-year-old Christopher Powderly.

Matherne said the time of death was called at 2:59 a.m. when Powderly was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the back of the head.

According to Matherne, Powderly was walking with a co-worker and his father, who was visiting from England. They were all traveling west on Oak Grove Road.

Matherne said the victim’s father also mentioned that he was clipped by the vehicle on the elbow.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says deputies arrested 42-year-old Richard Frisbie, of Hattiesburg, on the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 11 about three hours after the hit-and-run.

Rigel said Frisbie was brought to Lamar County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. No charges relating to alcohol have been made.

Frisbie’s bond was set at $8,000, and he reportedly bonded out on Sunday.

Frisbie is believed to have connections to the military stationed at Camp Shelby.

Rigel said the incident is still under investigation. Evidence from the investigation will be turned over to the Lamar County Grand Jury for further action.

