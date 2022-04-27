Forrest County Sheriff’s Office commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office honored a family Wednesday morning, which lost a daughter to a domestic-violence crime.

Jackie Davis was 35 when her then-boyfriend and his stepbrother shot and killed her in her home. During the murder, Davis’s 10-year-old daughter was present.

Davis’ mother, Minnie Williams, along with the sheriff’s department placed ribbons on a wreath to honor her memory.

“I want to be the speaker for her voice and be a voice for her so other people can understand the true meaning of domestic violence,” said Williams. “If you are going through this get help, whether you’re male, female, or whatever it doesn’t matter we need to get the word out.”

Forrest and Perry counties District Attorney Lin Carter says he hopes this ceremony will open the eyes to show it’s more than just the victim who is affected by these crimes.

“I hope it can bring some awareness to the community,” said Carter. “Violence seems to be all too often these days, and I hope people think before they take that step and commit an act of violence that there is someone on the other end and it’s a victim and the families of victims. It’s never a good situation so I am hoping this will bring some type of awareness.”

Williams says despite the difficult time of losing her daughter, she is grateful for the support from the sheriff’s department and the community.

“They have been behind me, and that means a lot to have so much support behind you through a tragedy and know that you have someone to talk to,” said Williams. “Them and the folks behind me, it means a lot so now I say I have a family within a family. So now they are part of me.”

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a violent crime and want to know about available services, you can call the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention at 601-264-7777.

