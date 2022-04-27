Busy early morning sky in Pine Belt Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you looked at the sky early Wednesday morning, you may have caught a glimpse of the moon, some planets and an intriguing rocket exhaust trail cloud.

Just around daybreak, the crescent moon could be seen next to Jupiter and Venus shining brightly over the Pine Belt area.

Around the same time, a SpaceX rocket launch took place in Florida, causing a circular trail of exhaust clouds that could be seen all the way here in the Pine Belt.

“There’s even more going on we don’t see in these photos,” says WDAM Meteorologist Ryan Mahan. “If the shot were a little wider we could see Mars and Saturn in the sky as well, though they were higher in the sky and considerably more dim.

“We also have the Lyrid meteor shower continuing until the end of the month, so you should be able to see between 10-20 meteors an hour in the northeastern sky. Good luck trying to catch one of those on camera!”

