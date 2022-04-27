2 caught in act of auto burglary, arrested in Hub City early Tuesday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with an auto burglary in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 37-year-old Veronica Holton and 29-year-old Kendrell Minor, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested in the 5700 block of U.S. Highway 49 around 1:30 a.m., after officers caught them in the act.

Moore says both suspects were taken into custody and charged with one count each of auto burglary.

Both Holton and Minor are booked into the Forrest County Jail.

