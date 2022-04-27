Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

2 caught in act of auto burglary, arrested in Hub City early Tuesday morning

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Holton, 37, and Minor, 29,...
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Holton, 37, and Minor, 29, both of Hattiesburg, were caught in the act of auto burglary by officers around 1:30 a.m.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with an auto burglary in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 37-year-old Veronica Holton and 29-year-old Kendrell Minor, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested in the 5700 block of U.S. Highway 49 around 1:30 a.m., after officers caught them in the act.

Moore says both suspects were taken into custody and charged with one count each of auto burglary.

Both Holton and Minor are booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Frisbie, 42, of Hattiesburg, was brought to Lamar County...
Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
2 wrecks claim lives in Covington Co. this week
Patricia Corley
Hattiesburg woman found safe
She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black tank top, a brown jacket, and sandals.
Missing teen reported in Forrest County

Latest News

A controlled burn in Wayne County Thursday is expected to cover about 324 acres.
Chickasawhay Ranger District burn set for 324 acres
If anyone has information concerning the investigation, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police need help identifying person connected to Hub City auto burglary
Scott Berry, Southern Miss
Scott Berry ties Hill Denson for career wins at Southern Miss
Scott Berry, Southern Miss
Scott Berry ties Hill Denson for career wins at Southern Miss
Christian Ostrander
The wizardry of Coach Oz