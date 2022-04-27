Win Stuff
A much better day ahead thanks to drier, slightly cooler air.
04/27 Ryan’s “Clear & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Much better weather ahead for today after Monday night’s front’s dry air finally took hold yesterday afternoon. That means nothing but sunshine to be found in the sky today, conditions that’ll largely continue for the rest of the week. Cloud cover will eventually build back in, but it’s looking like we won’t see anything significant in that department until late on Friday. Even then we’ll just be seeing “partly cloudy” skies, but they continue to build through the night and the weather gets a bit wishy-washy starting Saturday.

That’ll be due to several factors, most notably we’ll be on the western edge of a weakening high with frequent short-waves passing nearby. They’ll never quite pass through the area, but they’ll be close enough to keep cloudy skies and a small chance of rain in place all week long. We’ll keep that “generally disturbed” pattern until next Friday, when a disorganized front struggles through the area. That’ll put is in a cooling/clearing trend for next weekend, but it doesn’t appear to be very robust cooling.

