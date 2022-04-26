Win Stuff
YMCA to host 30th annual ‘Healthy Kids Day’ on Saturday

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The YMCA of Southeast Mississippi is hosting its 30th annual Healthy Kids Day event, promoting healthy habits for kids as they spend more time at home during the summer months.

CEO of the facility Matt Rumph says it is important to educate both kids and families on ways to stay active when school is out during the summer.

“This program is about getting families activated for the summer,” said Rumph. “Trying to get kids, adults and seniors moving again cause an active kid is a healthy kid. Right now, kids have been very inactive for the last two years, so what we need to do is try to show them activities, fun games and possibly programs that might benefit them.”

All ages are welcome to attend the event.

Healthy Kids Day will be Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Hattiesburg location and 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Petal YMCA.

For those who are interested in attending, you can visit The Family Y Hattiesburg Facebook page.

