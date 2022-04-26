Win Stuff
USM graduate students earn Mississippi Professional Educators Scholarships

Photo L to R: Jennifer Cottrell and Jana Chao.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two University of Southern Mississippi doctoral candidates, Jennifer Cottrell and Jana Chao, have been awarded $1,000 graduate scholarships from the Mississippi Professional Educators.

Jennifer Cottrell is an academic success advisor and peer tutor at USM.

A resident of Lumberton, Miss., Cottrell earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education at USM and her Master of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction in Autism Spectrum Disorder from Arizona State University.

A member of MPE since 2008, she is currently pursuing a doctorate in Special Education at USM.

Chao is a computer science teacher at Eastside Elementary in Clinton, Miss.

A National Board Certified Teacher and Clinton resident, Chao earned her Bachelor of Science degree from William Carey University and her Master’s degree from Delta State University.

A member of MPE since 2020, she is currently pursuing a doctorate in Educational Leadership at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Founded in 1979, the Mississippi Professional Educators is Mississippi’s largest organization for professional educators, serving approximately 13,000 teachers, administrators and support personnel. MPE serves members in pre-K through graduate education in both public and private institutions with the purpose of promoting better education for the children of Mississippi.

MPE awards up to 20 scholarships every year in the amount of $1,000 each to MPE members who wish to pursue graduate-level studies at a college or university in Mississippi. 

For additional information regarding MPE’s graduate scholarship opportunities and other benefits, click HERE.

