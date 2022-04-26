Upcoming race set to benefit hungry Mississippians

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Over 1,000 people are expected to arrive in Hattiesburg this weekend to take part in a cycling and running race.

Bicyclists, runners and walkers will put on their sneakers and helmets on Saturday for the 2nd annual ‘Farm to Fork Ride or Run.’

The race, hosted by Extra Table, features six racecourses including a 34-mile bike ride, a 48-mile bike ride, a 62-mile bike ride plus a 5K and 10K run and a half marathon.

“We’re welcoming thousands of athletes to town this weekend to enjoy our beautiful running Longleaf Trace and our beautiful roads out in the county,” said Martha Allen, Executive Director, Extra Table.

Saturday isn’t about who can run the fastest or pedal the hardest, it’s about feeding the hungry.

Proceeds from the race help Extra Table feed food insecure Mississippians across the state.

“Extra Table feeds people,” said Allen. “This event feeds people. Our athletes that are coming to Hattiesburg to experience our great restaurants and our beautiful cycling roads and trails are making it possible for those hungry to have a meal and to know where their next good quality meal is coming from.”

As an added bonus... Hattiesburg’s tourism and recreation industries will benefit from the roughly 1,100 people signed up to participate.

“We look at the race coming up this weekend for Farm to Fork, 1,100 people from 14 states are coming to Hattiesburg to really enjoy our great outdoors,” said Marlo Dorsey, Executive Director, Visit Hattiesburg. “Fitness enthusiasts, but also families are coming, too... We hope they visit the zoo, of course, our public art trail. We’re here at one of our murals now. We have many murals for them to see. So, we’re looking at a multi-million-dollar economic impact here for the Hattiesburg community.”

The Farm to Fork Ride or Run begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday at the Barn at Bridlewood.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.