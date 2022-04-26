Win Stuff
Sunny and nice tomorrow. Hotter this weekend.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/26
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
This evening will be clear as temperatures fall into the 60s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and nice as highs warm up into the upper 70s. This will likely be the last time we’re in the 70s for a while.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny as highs top out into the low to mid 80s.

Expect more of the same on Saturday as highs top out into the upper 80s.

A few stray showers will be possible on Sunday with Partly Cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

