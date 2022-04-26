Win Stuff
Showers this evening with cloudy skies tomorrow

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 4/25
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
This evening will be cloudy with scattered t-storms as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a few scattered showers in the morning. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon as highs top out into the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny and nice as highs warm up into the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny as highs top out into the low to mid 80s.

Expect more of the same on Saturday as highs top out into the upper 80s.

A few stray showers will be possible on Sunday with Partly Cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

