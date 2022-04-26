Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WDAM) - A former Mississippi pharmacist has been sentenced to 10 years in the Southern District of Mississippi.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 55, now of Gulf Breeze, Fla., was sentenced for a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies by paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary prescriptions.

The scheme resulted in more than $180 million in fraudulent billings, including more than $50 million paid by federal health care programs.

According to court documents, Barrett participated in the scheme by distributing medically unnecessary compounded medications.

Barrett was licensed as a pharmacist in Mississippi and was a co-owner of various compounding pharmacies.

As part of this scheme, Barrett reportedly adjusted prescription formulas to ensure the highest reimbursement without regard to medical necessity.

He also reportedly requested recruiters to procure prescriptions for high-margin compounded medications and paid them commissions based on the percentage of reimbursements paid by pharmacy benefit managers and health care benefit programs, including commissions on claims reimbursed by TRICARE.

He further routinely and systematically waived and/or reduced copayments to be paid by beneficiaries and members, and utilized a proposed copayment assistance program to falsely make it appear as if his pharmacy and its affiliate compounding pharmacies had been collecting copayments.

The long-running fraud, which at least one judge reportedly called the largest scam in Mississippi history, took place between 2011 and 2016.

Anchored in the Pine Belt, the scheme spread nationwide into California, Utah, Florida and Tennessee.

At the heart of the scheme were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically unnecessary.

In 2020, The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Barrett, David “Jason” Rutland, of Bolton, Miss., and 56-year-old Thomas “Tommy” Shoemaker, of Rayville, La., were being charged in the healthcare fraud scheme.

Barrett pleaded guilty on Aug. 25, 2021, to conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions in criminally derived property. In addition to the term of imprisonment, Barrett was ordered to pay restitution and forfeit all assets traced to his ill-gotten gains.

Rutland pleaded guilty on July 20, 2021, to conspiracy to defraud the United States and solicit, receive, offer and pay illegal kickbacks. In addition, Rutland was ordered to pay restitution and forfeit all assets gained from this scheme. He was sentenced to serve five years in prison on Jan. 26, 2022.

In 2021, Shoemaker, a Louisiana marketer, also pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States and soliciting, receiving, offering and paying illegal kickbacks.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi; Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division; and Special Agent in Charge Cyndy Bruce of the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DoD OIG-DCIS) Southeast Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Jackson Field Office and DoD OIG-DCIS are investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Emily Cohen and Alejandra Arias of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn Van Buskirk of the Southern District of Mississippi are prosecuting the case with assistance from Sara Porter and Dustin Davis from the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section.

