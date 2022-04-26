Petal couple turns BBQ passion into profession

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - From selling barbecue out of a trailer to opening a restaurant named Babes BBQ, one Petal couple experienced their dreams come true Tuesday morning.

Scott and Karie Greenhill started their barbecue journey about 10 years ago in Tupelo, Miss.. When Scott’s father became sick, however, the couple decided to move their food passion to Petal.

“So, we packed up our stuff and sold our house and moved down here,” said Karie. “We didn’t really know what we were going to do. It was a hard time. So, I said, ‘Hey, let’s try the BBQ truck,’ and, so, we went and bought a trailer, and now we have our restaurant on Highway 11, and it has been awesome. It’s a dream come true. We’ve really been working hard for it.”

Two years ago, the Greenhills decided to purchase a trailer and convert it to a barbecue food truck and named it Backyard Babes BBQ. Even the pandemic couldn’t stop their food from reaching the hands of Petal residents.

“Actually, the name was Backyard BBQ because we’re literally in people’s backyard,” said Scott. “There were fences and houses, and we were plugged into a beauty shop, and it just worked out perfect. During COVID, it seemed like our business was better and better and better because people didn’t have somewhere to go sit down. So it worked out perfect for us.”

The Greenhills says they hope their BBQ will be a destination for not only those in Petal but for those who visit Hub City.

“We don’t just cook for a living, we cook because we really love to serve people, and I’ve been serving my whole life and this is just a different way of serving now,” said Scott. “So, we are really blessed and proud to be here, that’s for sure.”

Babes BBQ is located at 853 US Highway 11 in Petal.

The restaurant is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. and Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

