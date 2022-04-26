Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Petal couple turns BBQ passion into profession

One Petal couple experienced their dreams come true Tuesday morning.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - From selling barbecue out of a trailer to opening a restaurant named Babes BBQ, one Petal couple experienced their dreams come true Tuesday morning.

Scott and Karie Greenhill started their barbecue journey about 10 years ago in Tupelo, Miss.. When Scott’s father became sick, however, the couple decided to move their food passion to Petal.

“So, we packed up our stuff and sold our house and moved down here,” said Karie. “We didn’t really know what we were going to do. It was a hard time. So, I said, ‘Hey, let’s try the BBQ truck,’ and, so, we went and bought a trailer, and now we have our restaurant on Highway 11, and it has been awesome. It’s a dream come true. We’ve really been working hard for it.”

Two years ago, the Greenhills decided to purchase a trailer and convert it to a barbecue food truck and named it Backyard Babes BBQ. Even the pandemic couldn’t stop their food from reaching the hands of Petal residents.

“Actually, the name was Backyard BBQ because we’re literally in people’s backyard,” said Scott. “There were fences and houses, and we were plugged into a beauty shop, and it just worked out perfect. During COVID, it seemed like our business was better and better and better because people didn’t have somewhere to go sit down. So it worked out perfect for us.”

The Greenhills says they hope their BBQ will be a destination for not only those in Petal but for those who visit Hub City.

“We don’t just cook for a living, we cook because we really love to serve people, and I’ve been serving my whole life and this is just a different way of serving now,” said Scott. “So, we are really blessed and proud to be here, that’s for sure.”

Babes BBQ is located at 853 US Highway 11 in Petal.

The restaurant is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. and Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jenkins, 57, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits...
Laurel man arrested on child enticement charge in Jones County
At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz
Brewer, 35, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with...
Hub City man arrested for various drug, firearm charges in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Scott McRaney was appointed as the new District One school board member for Covington County...
New Covington County School Board member appointed
Petal couple turns BBQ passion into profession
Babes BBQ opens its doors
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
YMCA to host 30th annual ‘Healthy Kids Day’ on Saturday
It’s the third consecutive year the bank has made a $5,000 gift to that organization.
BancorpSouth donates $5K to Pine Belt Habitat for Humanity