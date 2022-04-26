Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Parents out on bond after being charged in deaths of 2 young children

Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths
By WITN staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Two parents charged in the deaths of their two young children were released on bond Monday after appearing in court.

Rocky Mount police said the mother, 21-year-old Zharia Noel, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Ahmene Butler, were arrested Saturday and each charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter due to negligence and two counts of felony child abuse because of the children sustaining bodily injuries.

Saturday morning, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a call where they located a 3-month-old boy, Kamryn Noel, and his 14-month-old sister, Amariah Noel, unresponsive inside a parked car.

The children were taken to UNC Nash Health Care, where they were both pronounced dead. Saturday evening, the investigation was upgraded from suspicious death to a homicide.

Noel and Butler each received a $100,000 unsecured bond by the magistrate and were released from custody. The parents had their first court appearances Monday morning.

Police said they will continue to investigate the deaths. Further charges await reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says Frisbie, 42, of Hattiesburg, was brought to Lamar County...
Hattiesburg man charged for fatal weekend hit-and-run in Lamar Co.
At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
Messages between 57-year-old Daniel Jenkins and who he thought was a nine-year-old girl depict...
“She was attractive, and I liked talking to her:” New details emerge in case of man charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes
Norman Andrew Whiddon Jr., 42, Purvis, was sentenced formally to life in prison Tuesday, which,...
Purvis man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order
The letter was handed to four students by the teacher on Monday
High school teacher under fire for letter refuting students’ gender identities
Volunteer Day at R3SM
Volunteer Day at R3SM
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Musk ordered to abide by SEC settlement over 2018 tweets