MSU, Jones College introduces employee course to increase digital literacy

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has partnered with Mississippi State University in its efforts to push digital transformation around the state through increased digital literacy.

While during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and after facing multiple disruptions to business operations, JC President, Dr. Jesse Smith, started to prepare his community college employees for the changing demands made by a new business environment.

Around the same time, Senior Advisor for Data Science Development & Professor at MSU, Dr. Mimmo Parisi, was going over the greater need for a complete digital transformation across the State of Mississippi.

Parisi believes, “that data is the center of our state, national and world economics” and that “step one is establishing a baseline of data literacy across all levels of education and work.”

The arrival of “Big Data,” which is defined as the rapid increase and availability in our society, demands labor force members to have knowledge and skills in data science, as big data analytics help organizations get their data and use it to identify new opportunities and make decisions that create value for the institution.

MSU made an investment in the state’s digital literacy foundation by creating a 12-hour Data Science Advanced Certification Program. It is designed to activate digital transformation across the state’s community college landscape.

The program was created as a partnership opportunity between MSU and the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges.

According to Parisi, communities can be helped at the ground level by establishing a partnership with Mississippi’s community colleges.

“Mississippi has one of the strongest community college systems in the nation, and the state will be uniquely positioned as a national leader in data science if this program is fully adopted across the entire Community College system,” shared Dr. David Shaw, Provost and Executive Vice President at MSU.

To equip JC students with data science literacy, Smith identified that the college’s faculty must first be equipped with the knowledge to incorporate data science literacy concepts into their curriculum, regardless of school or department, reasoning that a change in the employees and faculty’s mindset would spread and instill the same mindset in graduates across campus.

MSU, in conjunction with JC, introduced its first course in Spring 2022, as a combination of 16 JC faculty and staff enrolled in the “Introduction to Data Science Literacy Instruction” course, as it was made to teach community college faculty and staff an introductory understanding of data science and how to use it in curriculum writing and college workforce development efforts.

For more information on the Data Science Advance Certification Program, contact Dr. Parisi at m.parisis@msstate.edu or Dr. Smith at Jesse.smith@jcjc.edu.

