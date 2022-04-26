Win Stuff
Lumberton alderman charged with simple assault, disturbing the peace

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office says Crider bonded out the same day he was arrested. He is...
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office says Crider bonded out the same day he was arrested. He is expected to have his initial appearance in Lamar County Justice Court.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lumberton alderman was arrested this past weekend after allegedly attempting a citizen’s arrest.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, David Kent Crider, 66, was arrested on Saturday, April 23, and charged with one count of simple assault by threat and one count of disturbing the peace.

On Monday, April 18, Crider reportedly tried to stop a person from riding an ATV on the road and threatened to use a weapon in his possession if the person did not comply.

LCSO says Crider bonded out the same day he was arrested. He is expected to have his initial appearance in Lamar County Justice Court.

