Lawsuit claims Wells Fargo discriminated against Black mortgage applicants

A class-action lawsuit alleges the banking giant discriminated against Black borrowers. (Source: WSB/Gray News)
By WSB staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
ATLANTA (WSB) - A class-action lawsuit alleges that Wells Fargo discriminated against Black borrowers at all stages of the home loan process.

“I pay on time, and my credit is good,” said Henry Umeana, a Wells Fargo customer.

An IT professional with a sterling credit score and down payment money ready to go, Umeana said there was no explanation for why his home loan with Wells Fargo, where he’s banked for two decades, was never approved.

“I keep waiting, and I push the closing date from April to May and from May to June, and meanwhile, I was still renting, you know,” Umeana said.

Umeana finally went elsewhere for the loan.

He’s one of the named plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit, alleging Wells Fargo discriminates against Black borrowers.

Attorneys behind the lawsuit gathered with clients Monday at the Mount Zion Second Baptist Church in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward.

“They’re discriminating against Black people, and it’s systematic,” attorney Ben Crump said.

The lawsuit alleges Wells Fargo denies mortgages for Black borrowers more often, charges them higher interest rates, charges them higher costs and fees and offers them fewer re-financing options.

“I thought I was a shoe-in,” said Christopher Williams, an Atlanta resident and Wells Fargo customer.

Williams said he’s long worked in finance himself, and he said the real estate loan Wells Fargo offered him came with a much higher rate than it should have and that he found elsewhere.

“My credit score was just under 800 before I applied,” he said. “When they told me my credit score when I applied, they told me it was 100 points less.”

Wells Fargo characterizes the lawsuit as “unfounded attacks,” saying in a statement, “We are deeply disturbed by allegations of discrimination that we believe do not stand up to scrutiny. We are confident that we follow relevant government-sponsored enterprise guidelines in our decision making and that our underwriting practices are consistently applied regardless of a customers race or ethnicity.

“(It) seems like the only common denominator was the color of the applicant’s skin,” Crump said.

Attorneys said they have no way of knowing how many Black borrowers could be included in the class-action suit. They’re waiting to get discovery documents from Wells Fargo.

Copyright 2022 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

