Jones College hosts Health Sciences College and Career Day

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College’s School of Health Sciences hosted its first-ever Health Sciences College and Career Day for its students.

Summer Hughes is from Mize and is in her first year of the nursing program at Jones College. She said having access to so many health care organizations under one roof was beneficial to her.

“Well, I’ve noticed that the bigger hospitals offer way more opportunities than the smaller ones, but the smaller ones offer more hands-on experience than the bigger ones, so you learn that each one offers different stuff, it’s whatever you want to do,” Summer said.

There were around 35 healthcare-related businesses and university representatives on hand including:

AAA Ambulance Service

EMServ Ambulance

Anderson Regional Health System

GV Montgomery VAMC-Jackson

Delta State University

University of Mississippi Medical Center

University of South Alabama

William Carey University

Forrest General Hospital

South Central Regional Medical Center

Jasper General Nursing Home

HCA Healthcare

MS Army National Guard

Rayburn Correctional Center

The event was an opportunity for Jones College students to learn more about and to be recruited by regional health and medical affiliated businesses, as well as learn about university health and medical programs.

Awareness about the many programs and options in the health and medical industry may encourage more students to consider being a part of an industry in critical need of more skilled employees.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.