Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Jones College hosts Health Sciences College and Career Day

There were around 35 healthcare-related businesses and university representatives on hand.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College’s School of Health Sciences hosted its first-ever Health Sciences College and Career Day for its students.

Summer Hughes is from Mize and is in her first year of the nursing program at Jones College. She said having access to so many health care organizations under one roof was beneficial to her.

“Well, I’ve noticed that the bigger hospitals offer way more opportunities than the smaller ones, but the smaller ones offer more hands-on experience than the bigger ones, so you learn that each one offers different stuff, it’s whatever you want to do,” Summer said.

There were around 35 healthcare-related businesses and university representatives on hand including:

  • AAA Ambulance Service
  • EMServ Ambulance
  • Anderson Regional Health System
  • GV Montgomery VAMC-Jackson
  • Delta State University
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center
  • University of South Alabama
  • William Carey University
  • Forrest General Hospital
  • South Central Regional Medical Center
  • Jasper General Nursing Home
  • HCA Healthcare
  • MS Army National Guard
  • Rayburn Correctional Center

The event was an opportunity for Jones College students to learn more about and to be recruited by regional health and medical affiliated businesses, as well as learn about university health and medical programs.

Awareness about the many programs and options in the health and medical industry may encourage more students to consider being a part of an industry in critical need of more skilled employees.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jenkins, 57, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits...
Laurel man arrested on child enticement charge in Jones County
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz
Moore Funeral Chapel in Purvis burned down early Saturday morning.
Purvis funeral home lost in Saturday morning fire

Latest News

Scott McRaney was appointed as the new District One school board member for Covington County...
New Covington County School Board member appointed
Jones College faculty and staff enrolled in the first "Introduction to Data Science Literacy"...
MSU, Jones College introduces employee course to increase digital literacy
According to the American Trucking Association there was a shortage of around 80,000 truck...
Jones College helping to meet the demand for commercial truck drivers
Jones College hosts Health Sciences College and Career Day
Career day held for health science students