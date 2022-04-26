Investigators need help identifying owner of possibly stolen ATV in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of an ATV after having reason to believe that it was stolen.

According to FCSO Public Information Officer Michael Pol, deputies arrested a man for trespassing and driving on the public roadway along with other charges, who was driving the pictured Honda ATV.

If you are the owner or have any information on the ATV, contact FCSO at (601) 544-7800 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers by calling (601) 582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties, or by email at crimestopperlady@comcasst.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

