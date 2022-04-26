Hub City recognizes National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 1 in 3 women will become a victim of sexual assault in their lifetime.

April marks sexual assault awareness month, and leaders in Hattiesburg say this type of violence will not be tolerated.

Mayor Toby Barker stood with several other city leaders to make a proclamation.

“The City of Hattiesburg is hereby dedicated to strengthening victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime… building resilience in communities and our victim responders and working for justice for all victims and survivors,” said Barker.

Victims’ advocates from the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention attended the ceremony. Erica Powell says they were happy to see the city acknowledge the month.

“It helps to educate our communities and let them know that we are here, there are services available, it also helps to allow the victims to know that their voice matters,” said Powell. “They need to be heard and we do care and support them.”

She says the Shafer Center offers a range of free services for sexual assault victims.

“We generally do advocacy which is at the hospitals when they first come in and they disclose as well as if they come into the police department,” said Powell. “We also advocate for them during their journey through the police and the court systems.”

Hattiesburg’s mayor says the city will continue to work with places like the Shafer Center because more barriers need to be broken to better help the victims.

“We must make a dedicated effort to expand the circle of those prepared to respond to victims and link them with resources that can help them recover,” said Barker.

If you are a victim of sexual assault or if you know someone who needs help, call the Shafer Center 24-hour crisis hotline at 601-264-7777.

