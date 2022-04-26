Win Stuff
Hub City man arrested for various drug, firearm charges in Forrest Co.

Brewer, 35, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested for various drug and firearm charges out of Forrest County.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Michael Pol, John C. Brewer, 35, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on a warrant by the FCSO SWAT Team, along with members of the 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Pol says, along with the arrest, the team began a search of the residence after being given a search warrant. Agents seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin, a stolen firearm and money.

Brewer has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center while he waits for his initial appearance in court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

