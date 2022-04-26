HPD: High number of car burglaries reported in April

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - So far this month, there have been 28 car burglaries in the city of Hattiesburg, according to official reports.

Twenty-two of the cars were unlocked while six of the cars were entered by force.

The Hattiesburg Police Department says it’s usually a crime of opportunity. One of the best things you can do is to remove all things of value from your car at night.

Also, be extra cautious if you live inside an apartment complex.

“A lot of what we have seen lately has been in apartment complexes, that is a lot of cars parked side by side,” said Ryan Moore, HPD’s public information officer. “A lot of those are easy targets, they’re unlocked doors. You can have a person that walks down a row of cars in a matter of minutes and goes into multiple vehicles just with the pull of a door handle,”

