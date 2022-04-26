Early morning fire destroys single-story Laurel home

Win Stuff
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in Laurel was destroyed during an early morning fire Tuesday.

According to the Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M&M and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to the call before 5:30 a.m. on Church Drive.

When they arrived, firefighters found the single-story home taken over by fire with the roof already collapsed.

Bumgardner reports that the home is owned by Sandford Jones and was under renovation, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was discovered by a Beat 3 employee who was on their way to work.
The fire was discovered by a Beat 3 employee who was on their way to work.(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)

The fire was discovered by a Beat 3 employee who was on their way to work.

No injuries were reported.

Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the fire, according to Bumgardner.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

