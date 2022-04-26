BancorpSouth donates $5K to Pine Belt Habitat for Humanity

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt has gotten some help from a local bank to start work on a new home for a deserving family.

Tuesday, the organization received a $5,000 donation from BancorpSouth.

It’s the third consecutive year the bank has made a $5,000 gift to that organization.

Habitat for Humanity says the funds will be used for its 72nd home project in the Pine Belt, which is scheduled to begin before the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.