Arnold Line Water Association clears boil water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been cleared by the Arnold Line Water Association in Hattiesburg.

Approximately 400 customers living in the Trace Subdivision were expected to be affected.

The notice was issued on Monday after a water line break was discovered.

