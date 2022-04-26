Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Actor Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake

FILE: Cary Elwes, left, and Finn Wolfhard attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at...
FILE: Cary Elwes, left, and Finn Wolfhard attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. Elwes said he is recovering after a rattlesnake bite.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Though it wasn’t a “Rodent of Unusual Size,” or ROUS, it still delivered a fearsome bite.

Actor Cary Elwes said he was hospitalized after he was bitten by rattlesnake, he revealed in an Instagram post showing his injured finger.

Warning: The wounded finger looks pretty nasty.

Elwes is best known for his work in the ‘80s movie “The Princess Bride,” which included the oversized rodents he referenced in his post.

Elwes said he was “grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care.”

The bite happened Saturday as Elwes was working in the yard of his Malibu home, KABC reported.

Elwes said he’s “recovering well.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
Brewer, 35, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with...
Hub City man arrested for various drug, firearm charges in Forrest Co.
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
According to the Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M&M and Glade...
Early morning fire destroys single-story Laurel home
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz

Latest News

A dead green sea turtle washes up on the beach in the Khor Kalba Conservation Reserve, in the...
One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction
A man and woman walk under trees down a path at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco. People in the...
Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll
Veteran groups urge Senate to pass burn pit legislation
Veteran groups urge Senate to move on burn pit legislation
Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14...
Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing