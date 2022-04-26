Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

3-year-old girl shot, killed inside French Quarter home; two brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday (April 26), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a press conference shortly after the shooting, an NOPD captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 18 and 19, NOPD says.

CRIMETRACKER

NOPD identifies suspect in failed carjacking of musician outside French Quarter bar Cosimo’s

Family of suspects accused of killing toddler by forcing her to drink whiskey claims years of prior abuse

Lower Garden District bar ‘terrorized’ for 30 minutes while waiting for police

Man arrested after allegedly stealing tip jar at Jackson Square, punching man who gave chase

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenkins, 57, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits...
Laurel man arrested on child enticement charge in Jones County
At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz
Brewer, 35, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with...
Hub City man arrested for various drug, firearm charges in Forrest Co.

Latest News

PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Southwest Mississippi
PRCC baseball
Pearl River sweeps Southwest Mississippi
Chris Sargent, Southern Miss
USM extends win streak to school-record 15
Chris Sargent, Southern Miss
USM extends win streak to school-record 15
Messages between 57-year-old Daniel Jenkins and who he thought was a nine-year-old girl depict...
“She was attractive, and I liked talking to her:” New details emerge in case of man charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes