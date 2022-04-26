Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

04/26 Ryan’s “Clearing” Tuesday Morning Forecast

The rain is leaving and cooler, drier air is moving in.
04/26 Ryan’s “Clearing” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s rain didn’t end up being too significant, with no concerning accumulations in the area. That did add just a bit more moisture to our equation so there may still be some misty areas like we’ve seen for the past few mornings, but also the winds have shifted northerly and will be drying things throughout the day. That means we may have a few areas of light fog left early in the morning, but they won’t last long. The clouds will last a little longer, all but gone by the time we head into the late afternoon/early evening. Once the sun comes out, it thankfully won’t be in any hurry to leave. We’ll head through the rest of the week with little to no cloud cover, but by the weekend we’ll be moving into the pattern that will hold us for most of next week. It’s looking to be “generally disturbed,” with skies more cloudy than not, but it isn’t looking like consistent rain will be a concern. Impulses move all around us for the entire week, but they rarely pass through and won’t bring rain chances higher than 30% to the area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
Brewer, 35, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with...
Hub City man arrested for various drug, firearm charges in Forrest Co.
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
According to the Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M&M and Glade...
Early morning fire destroys single-story Laurel home
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz

Latest News

04/27 Ryan’s “Clear & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/27 Ryan’s “Clear & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/27 Ryan’s “Clear & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/27 Ryan’s “Clear & Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
On my way to work at 5:20 a.m. in Waynesboro.
Busy morning in Pine Belt sky early Wednesday
Patrick WDAM Weather
Sunny and nice tomorrow. Hotter this weekend.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/26
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 4/26