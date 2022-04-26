04/26 Ryan’s “Clearing” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s rain didn’t end up being too significant, with no concerning accumulations in the area. That did add just a bit more moisture to our equation so there may still be some misty areas like we’ve seen for the past few mornings, but also the winds have shifted northerly and will be drying things throughout the day. That means we may have a few areas of light fog left early in the morning, but they won’t last long. The clouds will last a little longer, all but gone by the time we head into the late afternoon/early evening. Once the sun comes out, it thankfully won’t be in any hurry to leave. We’ll head through the rest of the week with little to no cloud cover, but by the weekend we’ll be moving into the pattern that will hold us for most of next week. It’s looking to be “generally disturbed,” with skies more cloudy than not, but it isn’t looking like consistent rain will be a concern. Impulses move all around us for the entire week, but they rarely pass through and won’t bring rain chances higher than 30% to the area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

