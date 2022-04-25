Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Whiskey could soon be used to fuel cars, scientists say

The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.
The byproduct of whisky could soon be used to fuel cars.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A biofuel scientist has discovered a way to use the byproducts of whiskey to fuel your car.

According to Zero Waste Scotland, there is a huge amount of waste for every liter of whiskey.

The solid byproduct of whiskey is called draff.

Some is used for animal feed. Some goes to a landfill or is dumped in rivers or even the ocean.

A scientist used a fermentation process to transform the byproduct into biochemicals to replace some oil-based products, including diesel used in cars.

Biofuels are made from renewable, organic materials and are low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels.

The challenge would be the scale; biofuels only account for about 3% of fuel used globally.

There are actually already whiskey-fueled cars in Scotland. Using the whiskey byproduct reduces the trucks’ carbon emissions by 90%.

The scientist who made the discovery says whiskey waste can be used for more than just biofuels.

It can be an alternative to oil in plastics, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, clothing and electronics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenkins, 57, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits...
Laurel man arrested on child enticement charge in Jones County
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz
Moore Funeral Chapel in Purvis burned down early Saturday morning.
Purvis funeral home lost in Saturday morning fire

Latest News

Scott McRaney was appointed as the new District One school board member for Covington County...
New Covington County School Board member appointed
The City of Petal held its second town hall meeting Tuesday evening.
Petal holds second town hall meeting
Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.
Half of US parents financially support their adult children, survey finds
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio