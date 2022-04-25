Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill

FILE PHOTO - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quietly signed the proposal Friday without comment. He had...
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quietly signed the proposal Friday without comment. He had previously signed a measure last year mandating that student athletes must prove their sex matches that listed on the student’s “original” birth certificate.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon add harsh penalties against public schools that allow transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports, under legislation recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Lee quietly signed the proposal last Friday without comment. The governor had previously signed a measure last year mandating that student athletes must prove their sex matches that listed on the student’s “original” birth certificate. If a birth certificate was unavailable, then the parents must provide another form of evidence “indicating the student’s sex at the time of birth.”

This year, the GOP-controlled Legislature decided to add penalties to that ban — which is in effect even as a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality makes it way through court. A trial has been tentatively set for March 2023.

According to the bill, Tennessee’s Department of Education would withhold a portion of state funds from local school districts that fail to determine a student’s gender for participation in middle or high school sports. The measure does not specify exactly how much money should be withheld by the state.

The bill will go into effect July 1.

“Telling transgender students that they can’t participate as who they really are amounts to excluding them from sports entirely – depriving them of opportunities available to their peers and sending the message that they are not worthy of a full life,” said Henry Seaton, ACLU of Tennessee’s transgender justice advocate, in a statement.

Tennessee lawmakers are also advancing a separate bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports. Republicans have also pushed to let teachers and school districts use the pronoun that a transgender student does not prefer, exempting teachers from facing employment punishment and protecting schools from civil liability. Both proposals are expected to clear the General Assembly.

Last year, no other state enacted more laws targeting transgender people than Tennessee. That included banning transgender athletes from playing girls public high or middle school sports.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenkins, 57, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits...
Laurel man arrested on child enticement charge in Jones County
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz
Moore Funeral Chapel in Purvis burned down early Saturday morning.
Purvis funeral home lost in Saturday morning fire

Latest News

Scott McRaney was appointed as the new District One school board member for Covington County...
New Covington County School Board member appointed
The City of Petal held its second town hall meeting Tuesday evening.
Petal holds second town hall meeting
Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
A survey finds half of U.S. parents are financially supporting their adult children.
Half of US parents financially support their adult children, survey finds
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio