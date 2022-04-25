Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Report: National gas prices up again after a brief decrease

The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.
The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gas prices have risen again after a short dip nationwide.

According to a report from AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose four cents over the past week to $4.12.

Fears that less Russian oil will enter the global market are countered by fears of a COVID-caused economic slowdown in China, which is the world’s leading oil consumer. These forces are opposed and causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel, according to the report.

The current national average for a gallon of gas, which sits at $4.12, is 12 cents less than it was a month ago. It’s $1.24 more than it was one year ago, at $2.88.

The states with the top three weekly increases are:

  1. Maryland, with a 13-cent increase
  2. Delaware, with a 12-cent increase
  3. Kansas, with an 11-cent increase

The top three least expensive states are:

  1. Georgia, where the price is $3.71
  2. Arkansas, where the price is $3.74
  3. Missouri, where the price is $3.75

You can learn what prices are at gas stations near you with the AAA app. More information can be found at AAA.com/mobile.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the heart of the swindle were expensive, compounded pain creams that were often medically...
Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme
Brewer, 35, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with...
Hub City man arrested for various drug, firearm charges in Forrest Co.
These checkpoints will be conducted from Monday to Tuesday.
MHP conducts safety checkpoints for F.O.C.U.S campaign
According to the Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M&M and Glade...
Early morning fire destroys single-story Laurel home
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office made 21 arrests this weekend.
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 21 over the weekend in conjunction with 420 Blitz

Latest News

A dead green sea turtle washes up on the beach in the Khor Kalba Conservation Reserve, in the...
One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction
A man and woman walk under trees down a path at Alta Plaza Park in San Francisco. People in the...
Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll
Veteran groups urge Senate to pass burn pit legislation
Veteran groups urge Senate to move on burn pit legislation
Researchers from Harvard University, Boston Children's Hospital and MIT looked at data from 14...
Adolescent suicides increased in 2020, study finds
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing