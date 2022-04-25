Petal High School seniors walk down memory lane

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday morning, Petal High School graduating seniors took a walk down memory lane through the halls of all five schools in the district.

As seniors wore their red caps and gown, students, faculty and staff lined the halls in celebration of this milestone.

Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon says this is a special time for the graduating class as they close out the end of the year.

“... I hope they realize how many people have invested into their lives,” said Dillon. “I think this is a reminder that throughout the course of their K -12 journey, people have invested in them outside of their parents that love them, cared for them and really have put them in a position to be successful. So, this a is a time for them to hopefully connect and reconnect and also to let them know little kids look up to them.”

297 Petal high school seniors will be graduating Friday, May 13.

